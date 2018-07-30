Maarten Stekelenburg: Everton goalkeeper signs new two-year contract

Maarten Stekelenburg made 19 Premier League appearances for Everton in the 2016-17 season

Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old Netherlands international joined the Toffees from Fulham for an undisclosed fee in 2016 and will now stay until June 2020.

He was out for much of last season with a groin injury, playing twice in the Europa League and one Carabao Cup tie.

Stekelenburg began his career at Ajax and has also played for Roma, plus loan spells at Monaco and Southampton.

England international Jordan Pickford is established as Everton's first-choice goalkeeper, but has been on an extended break after the World Cup.

Stekelenburg said: "I'm fit now. I've played in our pre-season games and I'm very much looking forward to Jordan getting back here so we can push one another.

"I understand my role and I will try to compete with Jordan and push him to continue to get better as well."