Kasey Palmer: Blackburn Rovers sign Chelsea forward on loan

Kasey Palmer scored twice in his first five appearances for Derby last season

Blackburn Rovers have signed Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old ended last season on loan with Derby, scoring twice in 16 appearances.

Palmer, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, helped Huddersfield Town win promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18.

Tony Mowbray's Rovers side start their 2018-19 Championship campaign at Ipswich on Saturday.

