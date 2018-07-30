Richard Wood: Rotherham United defender signs new deal with club

Richard Wood's 103rd-minute winner gave Rotherham victory against Shrewsbury in the 2017-18 League One play-off final

Rotherham United captain Richard Wood has agreed a contract extension to keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2020.

The 33-year-old defender scored twice in the League One play-off final in May to send the Millers back to the second tier at the first attempt.

"It's nice to have everything sorted. I can focus on helping the lads trying to lead them," he told the club website.

"I'm the experienced head. I just want to help everyone."

Wood has played more than 400 league games in his 15-year career and made 42 appearances for the South Yorkshire side last season.