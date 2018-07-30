Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez has 'no significant damage' to ankle

Riyad Mahrez (right) is Manchester City's record signing

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez could be fit for Sunday's Community Shield with Chelsea despite suffering an ankle injury against Bayern Munich.

Mahrez went off in the first half of Sunday's 3-2 friendly win in Miami after a tackle from Chris Richards and was pictured in a protective boot.

But a City statement on Monday said Mahrez has been given the all-clear to return to training later this week.

"A scan has revealed no significant damage," said City.

The £60m summer signing from Leicester "could be available for selection for this weekend's Community Shield against Chelsea", according to the Premier League champions.

City face FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Wembley game at 15:00 BST.