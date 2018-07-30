Matt Macey: Plymouth Argyle sign Arsenal goalkeeper on season-long loan

Matt Macey began his career at Bristol Rovers

Plymouth Argyle have competed the signing of goalkeeper Matt Macey on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Macey, 23, began his career at Bristol Rovers but never played for the first team before being signed by the Gunners as a 19-year-old.

He made his Arsenal debut in October 2017 in the League Cup and also played in the Europa League either side of loan spells at Accrington and Luton.

Plymouth will open their League One campaign away to Walsall on Saturday.

Argyle moved to sign Macey after on-loan Wolves keeper Harry Burgoyne broke an ankle in training at the club's pre-season camp in the Netherlands.

