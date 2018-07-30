Alfie Mawson: Fulham set to sign Swansea City defender in potential £20m deal

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson scored the winner against Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium last season

Swansea's Alfie Mawson is set to join Fulham in a deal that could cost the Premier League newcomers up to £20m.

The defender's departure from the Liberty Stadium has been anticipated since the club's relegation in May.

The 24-year-old, who played for England at under-21 level, made more than 70 appearances for the Swans after joining them from Barnsley for £5m in 2016.

He featured in all of their Premier League games last season, earning a call-up to the full England squad.

Mawson began his career at Brentford before joining Barnsley, who will receive a payment after putting a sell-on clause in the agreement to sell him to Swansea.

Swans close to two signings

Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina scored Ipswich Town's winner against Barrie McKay's Nottingham Forest last season

While Mawson is set to depart, Swans manager Graham Potter is close to landing two new signings.

Potter is hoping to complete deals for Manchester City's Kosovo midfielder Bersant Celina and Nottingham Forest winger Barrie McKay.

With the departures of Roque Mesa, Andre Ayew and Ki Sung-yueng - and Renato Sanches returning to parent club Bayern Munich - Swansea have lost several creative midfielders since their relegation.

Celina, 21, impressed last season during a season-long loan at Ipswich, scoring eight goals in 40 appearances.

Swansea held talks with Manchester City in June over the possible signing of Celina, who is expected to cost £3m-£4m.

Former Rangers winger McKay has made 26 appearances for Forest since signing in July 2017, scoring five times.

The 23-year-old has also made one appearance for Scotland as a substitute during a friendly defeat to France in June 2016.