Rangers: Fabio Cardoso leaves after 'mutual termination' of contract

Fabio Cardoso (right) made 19 appearances for Rangers

Fabio Cardoso has left Rangers a season after arriving at Ibrox following a "mutual termination" of his contract.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal when he arrived last summer from Vitoria Setubal for a reported £1.3m.

But the ex-Benfica and Portugal Under-20 player fell out of favour after compatriot Pedro Caixinha was sacked.

Only one of his 19 Rangers appearances came after January and he has not played under new boss Steven Gerrard in their three Europa League qualifiers.

The former England and Liverpool captain has signed Connor Goldson from Brighton & Hove Albion and Nikola Katic from Slaven Belupo to bolster his options in central defence this summer.

Cardoso began his career with Benfica but only appeared for the club's B team.

After a loan spell with Pacos Ferreira, he spent a season with Vitoria, making 23 appearances as they finished 12th in the Primeira Liga.