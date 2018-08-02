Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibernian (agg 3-4)

From the section

John McGinn rifled Hibernian in front on the stroke of half-time

Hibernian booked a Europa League third qualifying round date with Molde after eliminating 10-man Asteras Tripolis.

The fiery second leg in Greece finished 1-1, meaning Hibs progress 4-3 on aggregate.

John McGinn's low 44th-minute drive put the visitors ahead, and Asteras lost Michalis Manias to a second yellow card early in the second half.

But Kosmas Tsilianidis levelled, and Adam Bogdan had to make several vital saves to keep Hibs ahead on aggregate.

Neil Lennon's men host Molde in the first leg of their tie next Thursday, before making the trip to Norway the following week.

