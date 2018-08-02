Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibernian (agg 3-4)
-
- From the section Europa League
Hibernian booked a Europa League third qualifying round date with Molde after eliminating 10-man Asteras Tripolis.
The fiery second leg in Greece finished 1-1, meaning Hibs progress 4-3 on aggregate.
John McGinn's low 44th-minute drive put the visitors ahead, and Asteras lost Michalis Manias to a second yellow card early in the second half.
But Kosmas Tsilianidis levelled, and Adam Bogdan had to make several vital saves to keep Hibs ahead on aggregate.
Neil Lennon's men host Molde in the first leg of their tie next Thursday, before making the trip to Norway the following week.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Asteras Tripolis
- 30Athanasiadis
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 5Triantafyllopoulos
- 6ValienteSubstituted forSalasat 90+1'minutes
- 27KotsirasBooked at 67mins
- 23KaltsasBooked at 25minsSubstituted forRolleat 78'minutes
- 19Tsilianidis
- 14BellocqSubstituted forDouvikasat 57'minutes
- 17IglesiasBooked at 74mins
- 8Munafo HortaBooked at 63mins
- 11ManiasBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 1Papadopoulos
- 16Salas
- 22Rolle
- 28Douvikas
- 33Martínez
- 45Christopoulos
- 90Bastianos
Hibernian
- 31Bogdan
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregorSubstituted forWhittakerat 78'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 2Gray
- 14MallanSubstituted forPorteousat 90+2'minutes
- 8SlivkaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBartleyat 89'minutes
- 4Hanlon
- 7McGinn
- 22Kamberi
- 10Boyle
Substitutes
- 3Whittaker
- 6Bartley
- 11Swanson
- 21Laidlaw
- 26Martin
- 32Shaw
- 36Porteous
- Referee:
- Benoit Millot