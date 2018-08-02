Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Asteras Tripolis1Hibernian1

Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibernian (agg 3-4)

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland in Tripoli

John McGinn scores for Hibernian
John McGinn rifled Hibernian in front on the stroke of half-time

Hibernian booked a Europa League third qualifying round date with Molde after eliminating 10-man Asteras Tripolis.

The fiery second leg in Greece finished 1-1, meaning Hibs progress 4-3 on aggregate.

John McGinn's low 44th-minute drive put the visitors ahead, and Asteras lost Michalis Manias to a second yellow card early in the second half.

But Kosmas Tsilianidis levelled, and Adam Bogdan had to make several vital saves to keep Hibs ahead on aggregate.

Neil Lennon's men host Molde in the first leg of their tie next Thursday, before making the trip to Norway the following week.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Asteras Tripolis

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 5Triantafyllopoulos
  • 6ValienteSubstituted forSalasat 90+1'minutes
  • 27KotsirasBooked at 67mins
  • 23KaltsasBooked at 25minsSubstituted forRolleat 78'minutes
  • 19Tsilianidis
  • 14BellocqSubstituted forDouvikasat 57'minutes
  • 17IglesiasBooked at 74mins
  • 8Munafo HortaBooked at 63mins
  • 11ManiasBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 1Papadopoulos
  • 16Salas
  • 22Rolle
  • 28Douvikas
  • 33Martínez
  • 45Christopoulos
  • 90Bastianos

Hibernian

  • 31Bogdan
  • 25Ambrose
  • 24McGregorSubstituted forWhittakerat 78'minutes
  • 16Stevenson
  • 2Gray
  • 14MallanSubstituted forPorteousat 90+2'minutes
  • 8SlivkaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBartleyat 89'minutes
  • 4Hanlon
  • 7McGinn
  • 22Kamberi
  • 10Boyle

Substitutes

  • 3Whittaker
  • 6Bartley
  • 11Swanson
  • 21Laidlaw
  • 26Martin
  • 32Shaw
  • 36Porteous
Referee:
Benoit Millot

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 2nd August 2018

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired