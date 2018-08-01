Burnley want new keeper for Aberdeen tie

Nick Pope was injured 11 minutes into the first leg at Pittodrie

Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants special dispensation to sign a new goalkeeper for the Europa League second qualifying round second leg with Aberdeen.

Nick Pope had shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in the 1-1 first-leg draw and Tom Heaton is a doubt.

Their other keepers are Adam Legzdins - who has not played in over a year - and Anders Lindegaard, who came on in the first leg in his first game since 2016.

A clean sheet on Thursday at Turf Moor would take Burnley into the next round.

On Pope's operation, Dyche said: "So far it's pleasing news in the sense the specialist was happy."

