Burnley want new keeper for Aberdeen tie
Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants special dispensation to sign a new goalkeeper for the Europa League second qualifying round second leg with Aberdeen.
Nick Pope had shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in the 1-1 first-leg draw and Tom Heaton is a doubt.
Their other keepers are Adam Legzdins - who has not played in over a year - and Anders Lindegaard, who came on in the first leg in his first game since 2016.
A clean sheet on Thursday at Turf Moor would take Burnley into the next round.
On Pope's operation, Dyche said: "So far it's pleasing news in the sense the specialist was happy."
Match stats
- Burnley have won all four of their previous meetings with Scottish opponents at Turf Moor by an aggregate score of 16-1, although this is their first such match since September 1978 against Celtic in the Anglo-Scottish Cup.
- Since losing eight of their first 10 matches against English sides in all competitions (D2), Aberdeen are unbeaten in each of their past three (W1 D2), including the 1-1 draw with Burnley in the first leg.
- Sean Dyche has never lost a managerial meeting with Derek McInnes in three previous matches, winning one and drawing two of those games.
- The Dons have lost four of their past six away Europa League qualifying matches (W2), however they have progressed from three of their four Europa League qualifiers in which the first leg has been drawn.
- Each of the past four European matches between a Scottish and an English side have finished level, including the 1-1 draw between these two teams in the first leg.
- The last Scottish side to win away at an English team in European competition was Celtic against Liverpool in the 2002-03 Uefa Cup quarter-final; since then, Scottish clubs have lost four and drawn four of eight such visits to England.