Jonathan Forte: Exeter City striker suffers suspected broken hand in pre-season game

  • From the section Exeter
Jonathan Forte
Jonathan Forte was part of the Notts County side that made last season's League Two play-off semi-finals

New Exeter City striker Jonathan Forte could miss the start of the season.

The 32-year-old suffered a suspected broken hand after scoring the opening goal during the first half of City's 4-0 friendly win at Bristol Rovers.

City are awaiting the results of an X-ray before making a decision on the summer signing.

"It's better to break your hand than any other part of your body, but hopefully it's not too serious," boss Matt Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"He wanted to play on, but it's the also game before the league starts. The wise thing to do was to take him off."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired