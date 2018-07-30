Thomas Lemar: Atletico Madrid newcomer 'very happy' to complete move

Thomas Lemar will wear the number 11 shirt at Atletico Madrid

Thomas Lemar says he is "very happy with the decision" he made to join Atletico Madrid from Monaco, after passing a medical to complete the move.

The 22-year-old France international had signed a contract with Atletico during the 2018 World Cup but the clubs had not formalised the move.

The winger was presented by Atletico on Monday, and joins fellow Frenchmen Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez at the club.

"I'm very happy to be here," he said.

"Antoine and Lucas have told me lots about the club. I'm very happy with the decision I made.

"I know this team demands hard work and I'll give it my all for the team. If I need to run more, I'll do it without a problem."