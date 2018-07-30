Sean McConville: Accrington Stanley midfielder signs new deal

Sean McConville played for Accrington between 2009 and 2011 and then re-joined Stanley in the summer of 2015

Accrington Stanley midfielder Sean McConville has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season as Stanley were promoted.

McConville, who had one year remaining on his previous deal, is in his second stint at the Wham Stadium after rejoining the club in 2015.

"There was interest from other clubs but this club has shown a willingness to want to keep me," he said.