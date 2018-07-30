Tyreeq Bakinson: Newport County sign Bristol City midfielder

Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson joined the Robins in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee

Newport County have signed Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on a six-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old ex-Luton Town product joins the Exiles five days before their season opener against Mansfield.

Bakinson's one and only Robins appearance to date came in the Carabao Cup fourth round against Crystal Palace in October 2017.

"Tyreeq gives us a different balance in midfield," said Newport manager Mike Flynn.

"He covers the ground well, is good technically, and fits in with the squad. He has the right attitude, is hungry and is keen to learn."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.