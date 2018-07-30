Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy striker scores his first MLS hat-trick

Ibrahimovic scores his second goal with a diving header

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his first MLS hat-trick as LA Galaxy came from behind to defeat Orlando City 4-3 on Sunday.

The former Sweden striker got his goals inside 24 second-half minutes.

Ibrahimovic, 36, has 15 goals in 17 appearances for the Galaxy.

He had earlier provided the assist for Giovani dos Santos to score Galaxy's first after Cristian Higuita had given Orlando the lead. The visitors' other goals came from a Michael Ciani own goal and Dom Dwyer.

LA Galaxy are now unbeaten in their past nine matches and are third in the Western Conference.