Hull City v Aston Villa
Hull are set to be without winger Kamil Grosicki and midfielder Jackson Irvine, who both featured at the World Cup.
Ondrej Mazuch and James Weir (both knee) are out but defender Reece Burke is among those likely to make debuts.
Midfielder Jack Grealish should play for Aston Villa despite being linked with a move to Tottenham.
Strikers Scott Hogan (groin) and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (ankle) miss out while youngster Callum O'Hare (knee) is also expected to be unavailable.
Match facts
- Hull have won one of their past 14 games against Aston Villa in all competitions; a 2-0 home win in February 2015
- Aston Villa are winless in their past three away league visits to Hull, failing to score despite attempting 40 shots across those three matches
- Hull and Aston Villa also met on the opening day last season, sharing a 1-1 draw at Villa Park
- Outside the top flight, Villa boss Steve Bruce has won four of his past five opening day matches, last losing in 2000-01 against Watford as Huddersfield manager
- Hull are playing their first match of the season on a Monday for the first time since 1907-08, while Villa kick the season off on a Monday for the first time since 1913-14
- The losing finalists from the previous season's Championship play-offs have only lost on the opening day of the next season in one of the past 10 seasons, but that occurred last season, when Reading lost 2-0 to QPR