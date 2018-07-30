Steven Gerrard 'in a rush' to make Rangers signings before Premiership opener

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard watched his side beat Wigan 3-0 in a friendly at Ibrox

Manager Steven Gerrard is "in a rush" to add more new faces before Rangers open their Premiership campaign at Aberdeen on Sunday.

"We need a centre-back", he said after a deal for Manchester City's Kean Bryan fell through.

Kyle Bradley, 19, was given 45 minutes in central defence during Sunday's 3-0 friendly win over Wigan at Ibrox.

"We have loads of targets that we have been monitoring," said Gerrard, who has already signed 10 players.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get an agreement with Kean. He wants to keep his options open and we respect that.

"You can see quite clearly that we need a centre-back so that is definitely an area that we are trying to add in. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later."

Gerrard has so far bolstered his defence with the signings of Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Jon Flanagan. However, he has lost David Bates to Hamburg, while Bruno Alves was allowed to leave and Russell Martin's loan deal expired at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Hearts have rejected a £200,000 bid for former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty, a topic Gerrard refused to discuss.

Rangers host Croatians Osijek on Thursday, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg in their Europa league second round qualifier.

Three days later they travel to Pittodrie and Gerrard wants to strengthen his squad before that trip.

"I would love that," he said. "I hope it is tomorrow. I am in a rush."

Alfredo Morelos was taken off during the win over English Championship side Wigan, although Gerrard is hopeful that it's "just a bang".

Josh Windass missed the game with an ankle knock, while winger Glenn Middleton featured at left-back with Declan John and Lee Wallace still injured.

"He [Morelos] showed his importance again, the first goal is always important," said Gerrard.

"He's in that area where we like him, and if we get the right deliveries and the right service into him he'll score."