Steven Gerrard: Rangers players 'must start games properly'
Rangers' players must "start games properly" and not wait to be roused at half-time, says manager Steven Gerrard.
The Ibrox club beat Wigan 3-0 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday with strikes from Alfredo Morelos, Nikola Katic and an Alex Bruce own goal.
But Gerrard was far from impressed with a lacklustre first-half performance.
"The message is 'don't wait for me to give you a rollicking at half time. Do it yourselves before the game and start the game properly'," Gerrard said.
"In the first half you saw a side that waited for the opposition to work them out. We weren't compact, we were disjointed, we didn't pass the ball well enough and that's the side of Rangers I don't want to see.
"In the second half it was a completely different team."
Rangers take on Osijek on Thursday in Glasgow in the second leg of their Europa League second round qualifier.
The Premiership side are 1-0 up from the first leg and, should they progress, they would face either Maribor of Slovenia or Chikhura Sachkere of Georgia, who sit 0-0 after the first leg.
"We have a couple of big games on the horizon and first and foremost we have to try and deal with Thursday.
"Some of my decisions and the amount of substitutions I made were with other games in mind."