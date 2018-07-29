Steven Gerrard: Rangers players 'must start games properly'

Ovie Ejaria started against Wigan, having done so against Osijek on Thursday

Rangers' players must "start games properly" and not wait to be roused at half-time, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox club beat Wigan 3-0 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday with strikes from Alfredo Morelos, Nikola Katic and an Alex Bruce own goal.

But Gerrard was far from impressed with a lacklustre first-half performance.

"The message is 'don't wait for me to give you a rollicking at half time. Do it yourselves before the game and start the game properly'," Gerrard said.

"In the first half you saw a side that waited for the opposition to work them out. We weren't compact, we were disjointed, we didn't pass the ball well enough and that's the side of Rangers I don't want to see.

"In the second half it was a completely different team."

Rangers take on Osijek on Thursday in Glasgow in the second leg of their Europa League second round qualifier.

The Premiership side are 1-0 up from the first leg and, should they progress, they would face either Maribor of Slovenia or Chikhura Sachkere of Georgia, who sit 0-0 after the first leg.

"We have a couple of big games on the horizon and first and foremost we have to try and deal with Thursday.

"Some of my decisions and the amount of substitutions I made were with other games in mind."