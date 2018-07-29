Kyle Lafferty: Rangers bid 'turned Hearts striker's head' - Craig Levein

Kyle Lafferty, left, was kept out of the starting XI by Uche Ikpeazu, who scored twice

Kyle Lafferty's "head has been turned a little bit" by Rangers' bid to sign him, says Hearts manager Craig Levein.

Rangers have not yet made an improved approach for the striker after Hearts rejected a £200,000 offer last week.

When asked about Lafferty after Hearts' 5-0 League Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle, manager Levein conceded that players are "always for sale" but "not at that price".

"We just get on with things," Levein told BT Sport.

"We had an offer from Rangers, which is not what we are looking for, and we just get on with it."

Northern Ireland international Lafferty, who scored 19 times in 44 games last season, came off the bench after 67 minutes of Sunday's League Cup group-stage game.

Hearts scored three times in four first-half minutes - through Uche Ikpeazu, twice, and Ben Garuccio - before Steven Naismith added two second-half headers.

Lafferty, himself, struck an upright moments after coming on.

"We've spoken to Kyle and his head has been turned a little bit," said Levein. "But, to his credit, he has been very professional and I was pleased with his performance when he went on."

Lafferty, 30, spent four years at Ibrox before leaving in 2012.

He subsequently had spells at Sion, Palermo, Norwich, Turkish club Caykur Rizespor and Birmingham City.