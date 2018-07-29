Scottish League Cup: Three all-Premiership ties in second round draw

Kilmarnock will host Rangers in the second round

There will be three all-Premiership ties in the last 16 of the Scottish League Cup.

Rangers face a trip to Kilmarnock, Aberdeen will host newly-promoted St Mirren, and Motherwell will travel to Premiership play-off winners Livingston.

Partick Thistle host Celtic and Hibernian are at home to Ross County in a repeat of the 2016 final.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 18/19 August.

Holders Celtic enter the competition at this stage, along with Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibernian, with all four of Scotland's European entrants allowed a bye into the second round.

Full draw: Livingston v Motherwell, Dundee v Ayr United, Dunfermline Athletic v Hearts, Kilmarnock v Rangers, Aberdeen v St Mirren, Partick Thistle v Celtic, Hibernian v Ross County, Queen of the South v St Johnstone.