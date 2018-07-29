Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Uche Ikpeazu scored twice for Hearts

Hearts scored three times in four minutes as they thumped Inverness Caledonian Thistle to reach the last 16 of the League Cup.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu hammered in the opener, while his header for the third was every bit as powerful.

In between those goals Ben Garuccio dinked a free-kick over the wall.

At 3-0 Inverness could still progress as one of the four best runners up, but Steven Naismith scored two headers to knock out John Robertson's side.

Partick Thistle profit from the result with their better goal difference ensuring their place in the draw at the Highlanders' expense.

Ikpeazu a new Hearts cult hero

Hearts manager Craig Levein said it was best that striker Kyle Lafferty "took a back seat", despite Rangers not following up on their failed bid to sign the Northern Irishman earlier in the week.

However, Levein may also have been keen to show he has plenty of other attacking options, with Ikpeazu, Naismith and Steven MacLean all starting.

With plenty of targets to aim for, Hearts littered the Inverness box. Corners, free-kicks, crosses - the Highlanders were having to swat away balls from all angles.

MacLean should have buried a close-range header, but that was a warm up for what was to come, with summer signing Ikpeazu taking centre stage.

The former Cambridge striker stole away from his marker and volleyed home Olly Lee's corner, and Inverness had barely taken breath when Garuccio flashed a sublime free-kick past goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

A third was in the post, with the home fans barely having taken their seats before Ikpeazu bulleted a header into the far corner.

Lee hit a post before the break, but more goals were coming. Naismith headed in a fourth before Levein sent on Lafferty, who promptly hit the post with his first involvement.

The Hearts manager could shuffle his frontline without weakening it. He took Ikpeazu off to a standing ovation, and within seconds Naismith headed in a fifth.

Steven Naismith scored Hearts fourth and fifth goals

Harsh on Inverness

Robertson had promised an attack-minded approach on his return to Tynecastle and he was true to his word. On the ball, the Highlanders knocked the ball about with confidence, and had their moments.

Jordan White could have given them the lead when he moved the ball on to his right foot and fired a low shot, but Hearts defender John Souttar got a foot in to deny him.

Even as the roof fell in during that torrid four-minute spell, they continued to push forward, with Tom Walsh and Charlie Trafford both forcing saves from Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

It was fine margins. Had Joe Chalmers's curling free-kick found the net minutes before Naismith made it four, their last-16 place would have been looking safe.

Late on Nathan Austin took advantage of a slack pass, raced through, but knocked his shot wide. It showed a lack of clinical edge their opponents had in abundance.