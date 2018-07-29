Jack Baldwin: Sunderland sign Peterborough United defender for undisclosed fee

Jack Baldwin played 43 times in all competitions for Peterborough last season

Sunderland have signed defender Jack Baldwin from fellow League One club Peterborough United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The former Hartlepool trainee, 25, had been with The Posh since January 2014, making 100 league appearances.

"We were looking to strengthen again in this area of the pitch," Sunderland boss Jack Ross told the club website.

"Now we're comfortable with where we're at in terms of central-defensive options. Jack's proven in this league."

