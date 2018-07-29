Conor Townsend: West Bromwich Albion sign Scunthorpe United defender for undisclosed fee

From the section

Conor Townsend began his career at Scunthorpe's local rivals Hull City, but made just one appearance

West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old full-back has signed a three-year deal with the Baggies, who begin their Championship campaign against Bolton Wanderers next weekend.

Townsend, who also lists Hull, Carlisle United and Dundee United among his former clubs, has made 194 career appearances, scoring nine goals.

"He's been on our radar for quite a while," said Baggies boss Darren Moore.

"I'm delighted we have beaten two other clubs to his signature."

