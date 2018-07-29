Tottenham comeback against Barcelona in vain as they lose shoot-out

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou levels for Spurs in their pre-season friendly against Barcelona in California
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou levels for Spurs in their pre-season friendly against Barcelona in California

Tottenham came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Barcelona in Los Angeles before losing a penalty shoot-out to the Spanish champions.

A Munir header and a drilled shot from Arthur put the La Liga side in front.

Son Heung-min pulled one back from close range after a shot from Christian Eriksen, who earlier hit the woodwork with a free-kick, was blocked.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored after a goalmouth scramble to level before Spurs lost 5-3 on penalties.

Midfielder Anthony Georgiou saw his spot-kick for Spurs saved by Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen in the shoot-out, while Barcelona converted all of their penalties.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire LLP
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired