Tottenham comeback against Barcelona in vain as they lose shoot-out

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou levels for Spurs in their pre-season friendly against Barcelona in California

Tottenham came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Barcelona in Los Angeles before losing a penalty shoot-out to the Spanish champions.

A Munir header and a drilled shot from Arthur put the La Liga side in front.

Son Heung-min pulled one back from close range after a shot from Christian Eriksen, who earlier hit the woodwork with a free-kick, was blocked.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored after a goalmouth scramble to level before Spurs lost 5-3 on penalties.

Midfielder Anthony Georgiou saw his spot-kick for Spurs saved by Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen in the shoot-out, while Barcelona converted all of their penalties.