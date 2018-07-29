Wayne Rooney scores first DC United goal in win over Colorado Rapids

Wayne Rooney sent an angled shot through Tim Howard's legs for his goal

Former England striker Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for DC United in a 2-1 home win over Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

The 32-year-old scored the opener for his side when he sent a shot through ex-Manchester United team-mate Tim Howard's legs.

Kellyn Acosta equalised before Rooney, who was named captain of his side, was twice denied by saves from Howard.

But a Niki Jackson own goal in the 90th minute gave DC United the win.

Rooney suffered a bloody nose when defending during stoppage time as DC United held on and coach Ben Olsen praised the forward's impact since his arrival from Everton last month.

"I don't think it's the first time he's bled in a game. He is a tough guy and I think that he will shake it off," Olsen said.

"He has been fantastic in every aspect, in every way that we want him to be with this group - with his leadership and goal-scoring ability. Hopefully, it can continue to get better."

DC United remain bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS.