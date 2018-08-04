Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen13:00Rangers
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Rangers

Daniel Candeias and Gary Mackay-Steven

Aberdeen trio Sam Cosgrove, Tommie Hoban and Niall McGinn are struggling to be fit for Sunday's Premiership opener against Rangers.

Shay Logan starts a three-game ban, while Mark Reynolds, Frank Ross and Greg Tansey are injured.

Steven Gerrard has no fresh injury concerns for his first league match as Rangers manager.

Graham Dorrans, Declan John, Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace remain on the sidelines.

Match statistics

  • Aberdeen failed to beat Rangers in any of their four meetings last season - losing three times.
  • Rangers have won five - and drawn one - of their last seven league trips to Pittodrie.
  • Aberdeen have won three of their last five games - losing once - at home on the opening day of the season.
  • Rangers are on a 15-match unbeaten run in their first game in the top-flight since they lost to Hearts in 1998.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Livingston00000000
9Motherwell00000000
10Rangers00000000
11St Johnstone00000000
12St Mirren00000000
