Hibernian v Motherwell

Jamie Maclaren has returned on loan to Hibernian from Darmstadt 98 ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener at home to Motherwell.

Fellow striker Florian Kamberi will have an injury assessed and goalkeeper Ofir Marciano remains sidelined.

Motherwell are without injured players Ryan Bowman, Chris Cadden, Charles Dunne and Craig Tanner and the suspended Allan Campbell.

Chris Cadden is an injury doubt, but Carl McHugh should be fit to play.

Well sold central defender Cedric Kipre to Wigan Athletic on Friday.

