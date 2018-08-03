Leeds United v Stoke City

New Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa managed Argentina and Chile at international level

Leeds are likely to be without centre-back Pontus Jansson, who only returned to training this week after World Cup duty with Sweden.

A foot injury has ruled out midfielder Adam Forshaw for up to two months, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start in goal under new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Stoke could hand out several debuts, with Benik Afobe, Tom Ince and James McClean all expected to start.

Wales defender Ashley Williams could be on the bench after signing on Thursday.

Match facts