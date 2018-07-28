Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool: Xherdan Shaqiri scores stunning overhead kick

Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri combined to score Liverpool's second

Xherdan Shaqiri scored an exquisite overhead kick on his Liverpool debut as his side thrashed Manchester United 4-1 at the Michigan Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's team took the lead on 26 minutes when Sadio Mane stroked home from the penalty spot after Mohamed Salah was brought down by Demetri Mitchell.

But their lead did not last long as United levelled through Andreas Pereira's superb free-kick from 25 yards.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge continued his impressive pre-season form when he scored with his first touch after 66 minutes before Sheyi Ojo added his side's second spot-kick of the game six minutes later.

Shaqiri, who arrived from Stoke City earlier this summer, then added gloss to Liverpool's win by firing home Ben Woodburn's cross in acrobatic fashion.

The International Champions Cup match was played in front of 101,254 fans in Ann Arbor.

Liverpool round-off their pre-season preparations with a trip to Dublin to face Napoli on Saturday (18:00 BST), before hosting Torino at Anfield on 7 August (19:30 BST).

United continue their International Champions Cup campaign against Real Madrid in Miami on Wednesday (01:05 BST), before facing Bayern Munich in a friendly at the Allianz Arena the following Sunday (19:15 BST).

