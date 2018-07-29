Faouzi Benzarti returns as Tunisia's new national coach

Faouzi Benzarti leaves Wydad Casablanca to return to Tunisia as head coach.

The Tunisia Football Federation has confirmed the return of Faouzi Benzarti as the national team's new head coach.

The 68-year-old Tunisian has been working as coach of African club champions Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

He succeeds Nabil Maaloul who left the post after Tunisia's early exit from the Russia World Cup.

"Faouzi Benzarti has been appointed to coach the Tunisian National team for two seasons with a possibility of renewal," the Tunisia Federation said.

"He's been tasked to select his assistant coaches as well," their statement added.

Faouzi Benzarti returns to a position which he has filled on three previous occasions, having first taken charge of the side during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

He then guided the Carthage Eagles from November 2009 until June 2010, taking Tunisia to the 2010 Nations Cup, and for a short period in January 2011.

Benzarti was also previously coach of the Libya national team.

As a club coach, he has guided the likes of Etoile du Sahel and Club Africain, winning several domestic titles during his career.

Benzarti's appointment may split Tunisia fans as they prepare to welcome back a familiar if unorthodox coach.

Known for his short temper, Benzarti only returned from a lengthy ban in December 2017.

It followed a touchline brawl when he was coach of Etoile du Sahel during a match with rivals Esperance in 2016.

Benzarti is tasked with leading the Carthage Eagles through the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign ahead of the tournament in Cameroon.

His first competitive game will be away to Swaziland on 7 September in a Nations Cup qualifier.