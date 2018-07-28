Group F: Hamilton 1-1 Airdrieonians, Livingston 2-0 Berwick Rangers

Jack Hamilton put Livingston ahead after three minutes

Livingston cruised into the last 16 of the League Cup after brushing Berwick Rangers aside.

Jack Hamilton scored after just three minutes and Jack McMillan added a second with eight minutes left to take the Premiership team on to 11 points.

They finished three clear of top-flight rivals Hamilton Academical after their 3-0 shootout win over Airdrieonians.

Rakish Bingham had the hosts ahead, but Joao Victoria equalised for the League One club with seven minutes left.

The two-point haul means Hamilton finished fourth in the section, behind Livingston, second-placed Airdrie, and League Two outfit Annan Athletic.

Airdrie's seven points will not be enough for them to qualify as one of the best second-placed teams.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Sunday following the final group stage game between Heart of Midlothian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Those ties will be played on Saturday, 18 and Sunday, 19 August.