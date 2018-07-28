Group B: East Fife 1-2 Falkirk, Forfar Athletic 1-3 St Johnstone

Tony Watt pulled St Johnstone level with his second goal for the club

St Johnstone eased into the League Cup last 16 after overcoming Forfar to beat their hosts to top spot in Group B.

John Baird gave the League One side hope of qualifying by scoring first, but goals by Tony Watt, David McMillan and Matty Kennedy saw the Premiership side through.

Montrose finish in second with six points, but that will not be enough to be one of the best runners-up.

The section's other game was a dead rubber, with Falkirk beating East Fife.

Anton Dowds put East Fife ahead, but Dylan Mackin scored twice after the break to earn the Championship side the win.

In the sole Group C match, Highland League outfit Cove Rangers humbled League One side Raith Rovers.

Daniel Park's ninth-minute opener and Jamie Masson's second-half strike earned Cove their first points in the competition.