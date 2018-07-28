Barry Douglas: Leeds United sign left-back from Wolves on three-year contract

Barry Douglas
Barry Douglas made his senior Scotland debut against Hungary in March

Leeds United have completed the signing of left-back Barry Douglas from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

Douglas, part of Wolves' Championship-winning side, moves to Elland Road on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old Scotland international scored five league goals in 39 appearances last season.

Douglas is Leeds' first permanent transfer of the summer under Marcelo Bielsa after loan deals for Chelsea pair Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker.

