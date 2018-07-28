League Cup: Clyde 1-3 Motherwell, Edinburgh City 4-2 Stranraer

Curtis Main diverted home the goal that brought Motherwell level

Motherwell staged a late comeback to beat Clyde 3-1, avoid an embarrassing League Cup exit, and win Group G.

The Premiership side trailed their fourth-tier hosts after David Goodwillie's fine solo goal.

However, Curtis Main, Danny Johnson and Conor Sammon struck in the final quarter to spare Motherwell's blushes.

Queen of the South - who had already played their four group games - are also guaranteed to qualify as one of four best second-placed teams.

In the other game in the section, Edinburgh City claimed their first victory of the season, beating League Two counterparts Stranraer 4-2.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Sunday following the final group stage game between Heart of Midlothian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Those ties will be played on Saturday, 18 and Sunday, 19 August.