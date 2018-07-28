Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0.
Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Redford
- 5RossSubstituted forMacRaeat 75'minutes
- 6Kelly
- 3Milne
- 7Park
- 4Yule
- 8Masson
- 11Scully
- 9Megginson
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 12MacRae
- 14Gray
- 15Emmett
- 16Milne
- 17Macleod
- 21McCafferty
Raith Rovers
- 1ThomsonSubstituted forMcGuffat 58'minutes
- 2Watson
- 18McKay
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 16StevensonSubstituted forValentineat 45'minutes
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 11Milne
- 7DugganSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Valentine
- 8Davidson
- 9Buchanan
- 17McGuff
- 19Berry
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 327
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot misses to the right. Liam Buchanan should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jordan MacRae replaces Scott Ross because of an injury.
Delay in match Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Delay in match Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay in match Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.
Delay in match Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Alan Redford.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Sam McGuff replaces Robbie Thomson because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Masson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darryn Kelly.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.
Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.