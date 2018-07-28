Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove Rangers2Raith Rovers0

Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Redford
  • 5RossSubstituted forMacRaeat 75'minutes
  • 6Kelly
  • 3Milne
  • 7Park
  • 4Yule
  • 8Masson
  • 11Scully
  • 9Megginson
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 12MacRae
  • 14Gray
  • 15Emmett
  • 16Milne
  • 17Macleod
  • 21McCafferty

Raith Rovers

  • 1ThomsonSubstituted forMcGuffat 58'minutes
  • 2Watson
  • 18McKay
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forValentineat 45'minutes
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 11Milne
  • 7DugganSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Valentine
  • 8Davidson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17McGuff
  • 19Berry
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
327

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot misses to the right. Liam Buchanan should be disappointed.

Penalty conceded by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).

Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.

Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jordan MacRae replaces Scott Ross because of an injury.

Delay in match Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Delay in match Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Delay in match Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.

Delay in match Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Alan Redford.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Sam McGuff replaces Robbie Thomson because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Masson.

Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darryn Kelly.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.

Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

