Scottish League Cup - Group B
Forfar1St Johnstone3

Forfar Athletic v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MeechanBooked at 27mins
  • 5Travis
  • 6Reilly
  • 3BainSubstituted forClarkat 84'minutes
  • 7FraserBooked at 58mins
  • 4MaloneSubstituted forKellyat 63'minutes
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 10EastonSubstituted forStarkeyat 77'minutes
  • 11Baird
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Kelly
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Starkey
  • 16Clark
  • 17Allan
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Muir

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 23Gordon
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Tanser
  • 7WrightBooked at 11minsSubstituted forScougallat 85'minutes
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 8Davidson
  • 33KennedySubstituted forAlstonat 65'minutes
  • 32Watt
  • 16McMillanSubstituted forMcCleanat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Alston
  • 6Anderson
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Comrie
  • 20McClean
  • 21Scougall
  • 26Craig
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
1,087

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, St. Johnstone 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, St. Johnstone 3.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.

Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.

Attempt saved. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stefan Scougall replaces Drey Wright.

Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from very close range misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Sam Clark replaces Jamie Bain.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).

Ben Starkey (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ben Starkey replaces Dylan Easton.

Attempt saved. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces David McMillan.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Blair Alston replaces Matthew Kennedy.

Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. John Kelly replaces Eddie Malone.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, St. Johnstone 3. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon following a set piece situation.

Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Booking

Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Tony Watt (St. Johnstone).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David McMillan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

