Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, St. Johnstone 3.
Forfar Athletic v St Johnstone
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2MeechanBooked at 27mins
- 5Travis
- 6Reilly
- 3BainSubstituted forClarkat 84'minutes
- 7FraserBooked at 58mins
- 4MaloneSubstituted forKellyat 63'minutes
- 8MacKintosh
- 10EastonSubstituted forStarkeyat 77'minutes
- 11Baird
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Kelly
- 14Coupe
- 15Starkey
- 16Clark
- 17Allan
- 18Kennedy
- 21Muir
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 23Gordon
- 15Kerr
- 3Tanser
- 7WrightBooked at 11minsSubstituted forScougallat 85'minutes
- 10Wotherspoon
- 8Davidson
- 33KennedySubstituted forAlstonat 65'minutes
- 32Watt
- 16McMillanSubstituted forMcCleanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Alston
- 6Anderson
- 12Mitchell
- 14Comrie
- 20McClean
- 21Scougall
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 1,087
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, St. Johnstone 3.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.
Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.
Attempt saved. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stefan Scougall replaces Drey Wright.
Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from very close range misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Sam Clark replaces Jamie Bain.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).
Ben Starkey (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ben Starkey replaces Dylan Easton.
Attempt saved. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces David McMillan.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Blair Alston replaces Matthew Kennedy.
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. John Kelly replaces Eddie Malone.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, St. Johnstone 3. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon following a set piece situation.
Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Booking
Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Tony Watt (St. Johnstone).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David McMillan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).