Match ends, East Fife 1, Falkirk 2.
East Fife v Falkirk
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 74mins
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 17Meggatt
- 16Davidson
- 8Slattery
- 11AgnewSubstituted forThomsonat 76'minutes
- 12McBride
- 15DowdsSubstituted forCourtat 45'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forWattat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 9Court
- 14Watt
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 2KiddSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 59'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 4Muirhead
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 3McGhee
- 7Petravicius
- 8Sammut
- 18Brough
- 21Mackin
- 9LewisSubstituted forHaberat 60'minutes
- 16TurnerSubstituted forGreenwoodat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Owen-Evans
- 14Robson
- 15Harrison
- 20O'Hara
- 23Greenwood
- 24Haber
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Falkirk 2.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Marcus Haber (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).
Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Rees Greenwood (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
(East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Craig Thomson replaces Scott Agnew.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Kevin Smith.
Booking
Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk).
Booking
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rees Greenwood (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Ruben Sammut (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Haber (Falkirk).
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Dallison (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Ruben Sammut (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Deimantas Petravicius.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Falkirk 2. Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner.