Scottish League Cup - Group B
East Fife1Falkirk2

East Fife v Falkirk

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2DunsmoreBooked at 74mins
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 17Meggatt
  • 16Davidson
  • 8Slattery
  • 11AgnewSubstituted forThomsonat 76'minutes
  • 12McBride
  • 15DowdsSubstituted forCourtat 45'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forWattat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 9Court
  • 14Watt
  • 20Bell
  • 21Couser

Falkirk

  • 1Fasan
  • 2KiddSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 59'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3McGhee
  • 7Petravicius
  • 8Sammut
  • 18Brough
  • 21Mackin
  • 9LewisSubstituted forHaberat 60'minutes
  • 16TurnerSubstituted forGreenwoodat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 14Robson
  • 15Harrison
  • 20O'Hara
  • 23Greenwood
  • 24Haber
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
670

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, East Fife 1, Falkirk 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Falkirk 2.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Marcus Haber (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).

Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Rees Greenwood (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

(East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Craig Thomson replaces Scott Agnew.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Kevin Smith.

Booking

Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk).

Booking

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rees Greenwood (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Ruben Sammut (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcus Haber (Falkirk).

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Dallison (Falkirk).

Attempt saved. Ruben Sammut (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Deimantas Petravicius.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Falkirk 2. Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

