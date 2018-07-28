Match ends, Elgin City 0, Dundee United 4.
Elgin City v Dundee United
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 17Farquhar
- 18BanjoSubstituted forHayat 70'minutes
- 6McGovern
- 16Miller
- 3LowdonSubstituted forTaylorat 83'minutes
- 9McLeishSubstituted forMcDadeat 89'minutes
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1Ross
- 5Ballam
- 12McDade
- 14Thomson
- 19Taylor
- 20Hay
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 22Wardrop
- 4FransSubstituted forWatsonat 84'minutes
- 24Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 20Rabitsch
- 5Barton
- 33AirdSubstituted forLoembaat 61'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forGlassat 82'minutes
- 16Smith
Substitutes
- 7McMullan
- 18Allardice
- 26Ritchie
- 32Glass
- 34Rakovan
- 44Watson
- 90Loemba
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,104
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Dundee United 4.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 4. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Liam McDade replaces Chris McLeish.
Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).
Moray Taylor (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kerr Hay (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Scott Miller (Elgin City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul Watson replaces Frederic Frans.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Moray Taylor replaces Jordan Lowdon.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Nicky Clark.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 3. Adam Barton (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Dundee United. Matthew Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 2. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City).
Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).
Scott Miller (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Kerr Hay replaces David Banjo.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 1. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Smith.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Yannick Loemba replaces Fraser Aird.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David Wilson.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fraser Aird (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. William Edjenguele (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Miller (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Dundee United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Dundee United 0.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.