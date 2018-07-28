Scottish League Cup - Group A
Elgin0Dundee Utd4

Elgin City v Dundee United

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 17Farquhar
  • 18BanjoSubstituted forHayat 70'minutes
  • 6McGovern
  • 16Miller
  • 3LowdonSubstituted forTaylorat 83'minutes
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forMcDadeat 89'minutes
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1Ross
  • 5Ballam
  • 12McDade
  • 14Thomson
  • 19Taylor
  • 20Hay

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22Wardrop
  • 4FransSubstituted forWatsonat 84'minutes
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 5Barton
  • 33AirdSubstituted forLoembaat 61'minutes
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forGlassat 82'minutes
  • 16Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McMullan
  • 18Allardice
  • 26Ritchie
  • 32Glass
  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson
  • 90Loemba
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
1,104

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 0, Dundee United 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Dundee United 4.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 4. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Liam McDade replaces Chris McLeish.

Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).

Moray Taylor (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Kerr Hay (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Scott Miller (Elgin City) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Paul Watson replaces Frederic Frans.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Moray Taylor replaces Jordan Lowdon.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Nicky Clark.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 3. Adam Barton (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty Dundee United. Matthew Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 2. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City).

Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).

Scott Miller (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Kerr Hay replaces David Banjo.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Dundee United 1. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Smith.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Yannick Loemba replaces Fraser Aird.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David Wilson.

Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Fraser Aird (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. William Edjenguele (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Scott Miller (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Dundee United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Dundee United 0.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

