Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Ross County 2.
Alloa Athletic v Ross County
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 16KaradachkiBooked at 31mins
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes
- 11Flannigan
- 15Hastie
- 9Spence
- 10TroutenBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 6Hetherington
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 20Goodwin
- 31Henry
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 5Morris
- 15Watson
- 3Kelly
- 14MullinSubstituted forDowat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 8Lindsay
- 11Vigurs
- 7Gardyne
- 9Mckay
- 10McManusBooked at 50minsSubstituted forPatonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Demetriou
- 16Dykes
- 18Dow
- 20Morrison
- 21Munro
- 23Dingwall
- 24Paton
- Referee:
- Ryan Lee
- Attendance:
- 431
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Ross County 2.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Ross County 2. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Declan McManus.
Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).
Billy McKay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Ryan Dow (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ryan Dow replaces Josh Mullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Jon Robertson.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.