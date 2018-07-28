Scottish League Cup - Group A
Alloa0Ross County2

Alloa Athletic v Ross County

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 16KaradachkiBooked at 31mins
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes
  • 11Flannigan
  • 15Hastie
  • 9Spence
  • 10TroutenBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 20Goodwin
  • 31Henry

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 5Morris
  • 15Watson
  • 3Kelly
  • 14MullinSubstituted forDowat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8Lindsay
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9Mckay
  • 10McManusBooked at 50minsSubstituted forPatonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Demetriou
  • 16Dykes
  • 18Dow
  • 20Morrison
  • 21Munro
  • 23Dingwall
  • 24Paton
Referee:
Ryan Lee
Attendance:
431

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Ross County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Ross County 2.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Ross County 2. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Declan McManus.

Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).

Billy McKay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Ryan Dow (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Ryan Dow replaces Josh Mullin.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Jon Robertson.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired