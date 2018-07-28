Scottish League Cup - Group G
Edinburgh City4Stranraer2

Edinburgh City v Stranraer

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forStewartat 87'minutes
  • 3McIntyreBooked at 90mins
  • 7SmithBooked at 64mins
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 16Stewart
  • 17Hall
  • 18Dunn
  • 19Lumsden
  • 20Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 22McClung

Stranraer

  • 13Avci
  • 17Smith
  • 4McDonald
  • 23Cummins
  • 3McGowan
  • 6McManus
  • 22Hamill
  • 7LamontSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
  • 10DonnellySubstituted forAshmoreat 84'minutes
  • 12Smith
  • 11Anderson

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 5Brownlie
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Lidington
  • 16Ashmore
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
236

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 4, Stranraer 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 4, Stranraer 2.

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Keiran Stewart replaces Daniel Handling.

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Max Ashmore replaces Luke Donnelly.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 4, Stranraer 2. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Black.

Attempt saved. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris McGowan.

Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Mark Lamont.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Booking

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

