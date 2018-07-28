Match ends, Edinburgh City 4, Stranraer 2.
Edinburgh City v Stranraer
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 10HandlingSubstituted forStewartat 87'minutes
- 3McIntyreBooked at 90mins
- 7SmithBooked at 64mins
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 16Stewart
- 17Hall
- 18Dunn
- 19Lumsden
- 20Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 22McClung
Stranraer
- 13Avci
- 17Smith
- 4McDonald
- 23Cummins
- 3McGowan
- 6McManus
- 22Hamill
- 7LamontSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
- 10DonnellySubstituted forAshmoreat 84'minutes
- 12Smith
- 11Anderson
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 5Brownlie
- 14Elliott
- 15Lidington
- 16Ashmore
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 236
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 4, Stranraer 2.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Keiran Stewart replaces Daniel Handling.
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Max Ashmore replaces Luke Donnelly.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 4, Stranraer 2. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Black.
Attempt saved. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris McGowan.
Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Mark Lamont.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Booking
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).