Match ends, Clyde 1, Motherwell 3.
Clyde v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Clyde
- 21Hughes
- 2CuddihySubstituted forDuffieat 78'minutes
- 5Rumsby
- 4McNiff
- 3Cogill
- 10McStaySubstituted forFernsat 84'minutes
- 6Grant
- 8NicollBooked at 86mins
- 11Rankin
- 7BoyleSubstituted forLoveat 65'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lamont
- 13Currie
- 14Ferns
- 15Duffie
- 16Gorman
- 17Love
- 18Millar
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 5Kipre
- 4McHughSubstituted forDonnellyat 20'minutes
- 6Hartley
- 2TaitSubstituted forJohnsonat 60'minutes
- 7Cadden
- 15Rose
- 8CampbellSubstituted forGorrinat 45'minutes
- 11Frear
- 9Main
- 19Sammon
Substitutes
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 13Gillespie
- 14Grimshaw
- 17Bigirimana
- 22Donnelly
- 23Gorrin
- 24Johnson
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 1,620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Motherwell 3.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Motherwell 3. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliott Frear.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Eddie Ferns.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Danny Johnson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Eddie Ferns replaces Chris McStay.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Motherwell 2. Danny Johnson (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Elliott Frear.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kieran Duffie replaces Barry Cuddihy.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Motherwell 1. Curtis Main (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.
Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jack Boyle.
Attempt saved. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Danny Johnson replaces Richard Tait.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Motherwell).
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Motherwell).
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 1, Motherwell 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Alex Rodriguez replaces Allan Campbell.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 1, Motherwell 0.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Allan Campbell.