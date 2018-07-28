Scottish League Cup - Group G
Clyde1Motherwell3

Clyde v Motherwell

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 21Hughes
  • 2CuddihySubstituted forDuffieat 78'minutes
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Cogill
  • 10McStaySubstituted forFernsat 84'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 8NicollBooked at 86mins
  • 11Rankin
  • 7BoyleSubstituted forLoveat 65'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Lamont
  • 13Currie
  • 14Ferns
  • 15Duffie
  • 16Gorman
  • 17Love
  • 18Millar

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 5Kipre
  • 4McHughSubstituted forDonnellyat 20'minutes
  • 6Hartley
  • 2TaitSubstituted forJohnsonat 60'minutes
  • 7Cadden
  • 15Rose
  • 8CampbellSubstituted forGorrinat 45'minutes
  • 11Frear
  • 9Main
  • 19Sammon

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 13Gillespie
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 17Bigirimana
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Gorrin
  • 24Johnson
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
1,620

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 1, Motherwell 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Motherwell 3.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Motherwell 3. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliott Frear.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Eddie Ferns.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Booking

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Danny Johnson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Eddie Ferns replaces Chris McStay.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Motherwell 2. Danny Johnson (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Elliott Frear.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kieran Duffie replaces Barry Cuddihy.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Motherwell 1. Curtis Main (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.

Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jack Boyle.

Attempt saved. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Danny Johnson replaces Richard Tait.

Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Motherwell).

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Motherwell).

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 1, Motherwell 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Alex Rodriguez replaces Allan Campbell.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 1, Motherwell 0.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Allan Campbell.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

