Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Stirling Albion 1.
Dunfermline Athletic v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Gill
- 6Ashcroft
- 5DurnanBooked at 85mins
- 4Devine
- 2Craigen
- 7Thomson
- 8VincentSubstituted forRyanat 71'minutes
- 10Longridge
- 3Longridge
- 9El BakhtaouiSubstituted forConnollyat 71'minutes
- 11Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 12Williamson
- 14Higginbotham
- 15Connolly
- 16McCann
- 17Ryan
- 18Smith
- 20Robinson
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachieBooked at 53mins
- 4Marr
- 5Banner
- 3Allan
- 7Stewart
- 8Jardine
- 6Docherty
- 11McLaughlin
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forMcLarenat 77'minutes
- 10FellSubstituted forWatsonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Thomson
- 15MacDonald
- 16MacDonald
- 17Law
- 18Watson
- 19McLaren
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 2,359
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Stirling Albion 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Stirling Albion 1. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Ryan.
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Callum Law (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Hand ball by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Peter MacDonald.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Joseph Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Justin Watson replaces Kevin Fell.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces James Vincent.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Stirling Albion 1. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.