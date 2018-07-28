Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dunfermline3Stirling1

Dunfermline Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Gill
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5DurnanBooked at 85mins
  • 4Devine
  • 2Craigen
  • 7Thomson
  • 8VincentSubstituted forRyanat 71'minutes
  • 10Longridge
  • 3Longridge
  • 9El BakhtaouiSubstituted forConnollyat 71'minutes
  • 11Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 12Williamson
  • 14Higginbotham
  • 15Connolly
  • 16McCann
  • 17Ryan
  • 18Smith
  • 20Robinson

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachieBooked at 53mins
  • 4Marr
  • 5Banner
  • 3Allan
  • 7Stewart
  • 8Jardine
  • 6Docherty
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonaldSubstituted forMcLarenat 77'minutes
  • 10FellSubstituted forWatsonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Young
  • 14Thomson
  • 15MacDonald
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Law
  • 18Watson
  • 19McLaren
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
2,359

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home23
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Stirling Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Stirling Albion 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Stirling Albion 1. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Ryan.

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Callum Law (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Hand ball by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Peter MacDonald.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Joseph Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Justin Watson replaces Kevin Fell.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces James Vincent.

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Stirling Albion 1. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

