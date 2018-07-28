Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dundee2Brechin0

Dundee v Brechin City

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 27Curran
  • 4Caulker
  • 24Meekings
  • 2Kerr
  • 22Madianga
  • 10NgwatalaSubstituted forRalphat 72'minutes
  • 28SpenceBooked at 45mins
  • 18McGowan
  • 33Wighton
  • 11Mendy

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 3Ralph
  • 6O'Dea
  • 25Jefferies
  • 35Scott
  • 46Henvey
  • 47Lambert

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 2McLeanSubstituted forSinclairat 64'minutes
  • 5HillBooked at 59mins
  • 16TappingSubstituted forat 90'minutes
  • 6Spark
  • 12Lynas
  • 14Smith
  • 8TappingBooked at 90mins
  • 3BurnsSubstituted forDaillyat 66'minutes
  • 11ShieldsSubstituted forJacksonat 78'minutes
  • 7Orsi

Substitutes

  • 9Jackson
  • 10Sinclair
  • 17Melingui
  • 18Henry
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Dailly
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
2,058

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home25
Away2
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 2, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Brechin City 0.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Callum Tapping (Brechin City) for a bad foul.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Jordan Tapping went off injured after Brechin City had used all subs.

Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay in match (Dundee).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Lewis Spence (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Jordan Tapping (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Steven Caulker (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Hand ball by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).

Attempt blocked. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Dene Shields.

Attempt missed. Karl Madianga (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Nathan Ralph replaces Elton Ngwatala.

Attempt missed. Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Steven Caulker (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dene Shields (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Steven Caulker.

Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Harvey Dailly replaces Sean Burns.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Paul McLean because of an injury.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 2, Brechin City 0. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (Dundee) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired