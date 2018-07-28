Dundee v Brechin City

Match ends, Dundee 2, Brechin City 0.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 27Curran
- 4Caulker
- 24Meekings
- 2Kerr
- 22Madianga
- 10NgwatalaSubstituted forRalphat 72'minutes
- 28SpenceBooked at 45mins
- 18McGowan
- 33Wighton
- 11Mendy
Substitutes
- 1Hamilton
- 3Ralph
- 6O'Dea
- 25Jefferies
- 35Scott
- 46Henvey
- 47Lambert
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 2McLeanSubstituted forSinclairat 64'minutes
- 5HillBooked at 59mins
- 16TappingSubstituted forat 90'minutes
- 6Spark
- 12Lynas
- 14Smith
- 8TappingBooked at 90mins
- 3BurnsSubstituted forDaillyat 66'minutes
- 11ShieldsSubstituted forJacksonat 78'minutes
- 7Orsi
Substitutes
- 9Jackson
- 10Sinclair
- 17Melingui
- 18Henry
- 19O'Neil
- 21Dailly
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 2,058
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Brechin City 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Callum Tapping (Brechin City) for a bad foul.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Jordan Tapping went off injured after Brechin City had used all subs.
Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Attempt saved. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lewis Spence (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Jordan Tapping (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Steven Caulker (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Hand ball by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).
Attempt blocked. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Dene Shields.
Attempt missed. Karl Madianga (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Nathan Ralph replaces Elton Ngwatala.
Attempt missed. Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Steven Caulker (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dene Shields (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Harvey Dailly replaces Sean Burns.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Paul McLean because of an injury.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Brechin City 0. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (Dundee) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.