Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 2.
Partick Thistle v Ayr United
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17SlaterSubstituted forMcCarthyat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Gordon
- 7SpittalSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 76'minutes
- 10Erskine
- 19Storey
- 9DoolanSubstituted forStorerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4O'Ware
- 11Storer
- 15Melbourne
- 16McCarthy
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 26Stevenson
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 16Adams
- 5RoseSubstituted forBellat 73'minutes
- 3Harvie
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 71'minutes
- 18Murdoch
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 17Shankland
- 7MoffatSubstituted forMcDaidat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 2,871
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 2.
Attempt saved. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Declan McDaid replaces Michael Moffat.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Blair Spittal.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jack Storer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Steven Bell replaces Michael Rose.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner. Assisted by Andy Murdoch.
Attempt missed. Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Craig Slater.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jack Storer replaces Kris Doolan.
Attempt missed. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1.