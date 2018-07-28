Scottish League Cup - Group E
Partick Thistle0Ayr2

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17SlaterSubstituted forMcCarthyat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Gordon
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 76'minutes
  • 10Erskine
  • 19Storey
  • 9DoolanSubstituted forStorerat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Ware
  • 11Storer
  • 15Melbourne
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 26Stevenson

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Ferguson
  • 16Adams
  • 5RoseSubstituted forBellat 73'minutes
  • 3Harvie
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 71'minutes
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 17Shankland
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forMcDaidat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
2,871

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 2.

Attempt saved. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Declan McDaid replaces Michael Moffat.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Blair Spittal.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jack Storer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Steven Bell replaces Michael Rose.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner. Assisted by Andy Murdoch.

Attempt missed. Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Craig Slater.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jack Storer replaces Kris Doolan.

Attempt missed. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Second Half

Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

