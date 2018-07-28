Scottish League Cup - Group E
Morton5Albion0

Greenock Morton v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2TumiltySubstituted forHynesat 74'minutes
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Iredale
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Tidser
  • 11BellSubstituted forArmourat 65'minutes
  • 7Oliver
  • 10MacLeanSubstituted forLanganat 77'minutes
  • 9McHugh

Substitutes

  • 12Telfer
  • 14Millar
  • 15Langan
  • 16Armour
  • 17Hynes
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Scully

Albion

  • 1Hallford
  • 2SmithSubstituted forWhartonat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 5Murdoch
  • 4Eley
  • 3Forrester
  • 7Mclear
  • 8McMahon
  • 6McGeough
  • 11GreeneSubstituted forKearneyat 45'minutes
  • 9Gracie
  • 10CunninghamSubstituted forFisherat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Watters
  • 14Gallagher
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Kearney
  • 17Smith
  • 18McCann
  • 19Fisher
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
758

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home24
Away9
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 5, Albion Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 5, Albion Rovers 0.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gareth Hallford.

Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Barry Eley.

Attempt saved. Ruaridh Langan (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Lawrence McMahon (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Ben Armour (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.

Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).

Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 5, Albion Rovers 0. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ruaridh Langan replaces Ross MacLean.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 4, Albion Rovers 0. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Darren Hynes replaces Reghan Tumilty.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 3, Albion Rovers 0. Michael Tidser (Morton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Morton. Bob McHugh draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Ronan Kearney.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Attempt blocked. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ben Armour replaces Connor Bell.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Bryan Wharton replaces Steven Smith.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired