Match ends, Morton 5, Albion Rovers 0.
Greenock Morton v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2TumiltySubstituted forHynesat 74'minutes
- 4Kilday
- 5Waddell
- 3Iredale
- 8McAlister
- 6Tidser
- 11BellSubstituted forArmourat 65'minutes
- 7Oliver
- 10MacLeanSubstituted forLanganat 77'minutes
- 9McHugh
Substitutes
- 12Telfer
- 14Millar
- 15Langan
- 16Armour
- 17Hynes
- 18Thomson
- 20Scully
Albion
- 1Hallford
- 2SmithSubstituted forWhartonat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 5Murdoch
- 4Eley
- 3Forrester
- 7Mclear
- 8McMahon
- 6McGeough
- 11GreeneSubstituted forKearneyat 45'minutes
- 9Gracie
- 10CunninghamSubstituted forFisherat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Watters
- 14Gallagher
- 15Wharton
- 16Kearney
- 17Smith
- 18McCann
- 19Fisher
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 758
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 5, Albion Rovers 0.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gareth Hallford.
Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Barry Eley.
Attempt saved. Ruaridh Langan (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Lawrence McMahon (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Ben Armour (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.
Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).
Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 5, Albion Rovers 0. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ruaridh Langan replaces Ross MacLean.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 4, Albion Rovers 0. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Darren Hynes replaces Reghan Tumilty.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 3, Albion Rovers 0. Michael Tidser (Morton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Morton. Bob McHugh draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Ronan Kearney.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Attempt blocked. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ben Armour replaces Connor Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Bryan Wharton replaces Steven Smith.