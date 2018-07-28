Scottish League Cup - Group F
Livingston2Berwick0

Livingston v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Kelly
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 5Saunders
  • 12Crane
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 14KajaSubstituted forKnoxat 70'minutes
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 76'minutes
  • 9Miller
  • 30HamiltonSubstituted forMcMillanat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Jacobs
  • 16Knox
  • 17Robinson
  • 21Stewart
  • 28Clark

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 12CookBooked at 53mins
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Todd
  • 18Brown
  • 11Phillips
  • 4O'Kane
  • 10WillisSubstituted forDavieat 79'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 3Orru
  • 16HealySubstituted forRoseat 78'minutes
  • 8LaverySubstituted forMurrellat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Murrell
  • 13Adams
  • 15Davie
  • 17Rose
  • 20Chapman
  • 21Fleming
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 2, Berwick Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Berwick Rangers 0.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jed Davie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kenny Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jed Davie (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Knox.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jed Davie replaces Paul Willis.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Grant Rose replaces Daryl Healy.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Darren Lavery.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Nicky Cadden.

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Attempt blocked. Kenny Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Craig Halkett (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Jack Hamilton.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Matthew Knox replaces Egli Kaja.

Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Egli Kaja (Livingston).

Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Saunders (Livingston).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Booking

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Egli Kaja (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired