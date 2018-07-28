Match ends, Livingston 2, Berwick Rangers 0.
Livingston v Berwick Rangers
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 5Saunders
- 12Crane
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 14KajaSubstituted forKnoxat 70'minutes
- 11CaddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 76'minutes
- 9Miller
- 30HamiltonSubstituted forMcMillanat 70'minutes
- 2McMillan
- 4Lithgow
- 7Jacobs
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 21Stewart
- 28Clark
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 12CookBooked at 53mins
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 18Brown
- 11Phillips
- 4O'Kane
- 10WillisSubstituted forDavieat 79'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 3Orru
- 16HealySubstituted forRoseat 78'minutes
- 8LaverySubstituted forMurrellat 77'minutes
- 9Murrell
- 13Adams
- 15Davie
- 17Rose
- 20Chapman
- 21Fleming
- Steven Kirkland
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Home8
- Away2
- Home5
- Away1
- Home6
- Away3
- Home11
- Away6
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Berwick Rangers 0.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jed Davie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kenny Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jed Davie (Berwick Rangers).
Goal! Livingston 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Knox.
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jed Davie replaces Paul Willis.
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Grant Rose replaces Daryl Healy.
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Darren Lavery.
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Nicky Cadden.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Attempt blocked. Kenny Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Craig Halkett (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Jack Hamilton.
Substitution, Livingston. Matthew Knox replaces Egli Kaja.
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Egli Kaja (Livingston).
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Livingston).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Egli Kaja (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).