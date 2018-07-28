Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1(3), Airdrieonians 1.
Hamilton Academical v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 6Phillips
- 4Gordon
- 3McMann
- 7ImrieSubstituted forKellyat 66'minutes
- 21Want
- 30BoydSubstituted forLyonat 88'minutes
- 18MacKinnon
- 11Miller
- 9Bingham
- 46SowahSubstituted forPennyat 48'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Taiwo
- 14Cunningham
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 17Penny
- 22Lyon
- 23Fulton
- 26Kelly
Airdrieonians
- 1Gallacher
- 5Crighton
- 7Gallagher
- 4PageSubstituted forVitoriaat 80'minutes
- 3MacDonald
- 8Conroy
- 6WilkieSubstituted forCairnsat 66'minutes
- 2Robertson
- 11EdwardsSubstituted forO'Neilat 45'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 9DuffyBooked at 55mins
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14Vitoria
- 15Cairns
- 16Russell
- 17Hutton
- 18McIntosh
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 1,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Hamilton Academical 1(3), Airdrieonians 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1(3), Airdrieonians 1. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1(2), Airdrieonians 1. Sam Kelly (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1(1), Airdrieonians 1. Adam Phillips (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Steven Boyd.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 1. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darryl Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Jonathan Page.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sam Kelly (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Sam Kelly replaces Dougie Imrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Cairns replaces Kyle Wilkie.
Attempt missed. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 0. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mickel Miller.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Booking
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Booking
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.