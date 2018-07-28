Scottish League Cup - Group F
Hamilton1Airdrieonians1
Hamilton Academical win 3-0 on penalties

Hamilton Academical v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 6Phillips
  • 4Gordon
  • 3McMann
  • 7ImrieSubstituted forKellyat 66'minutes
  • 21Want
  • 30BoydSubstituted forLyonat 88'minutes
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 11Miller
  • 9Bingham
  • 46SowahSubstituted forPennyat 48'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Taiwo
  • 14Cunningham
  • 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 17Penny
  • 22Lyon
  • 23Fulton
  • 26Kelly

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gallacher
  • 5Crighton
  • 7Gallagher
  • 4PageSubstituted forVitoriaat 80'minutes
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Conroy
  • 6WilkieSubstituted forCairnsat 66'minutes
  • 2Robertson
  • 11EdwardsSubstituted forO'Neilat 45'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 9DuffyBooked at 55mins
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Vitoria
  • 15Cairns
  • 16Russell
  • 17Hutton
  • 18McIntosh
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
1,316

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1(3), Airdrieonians 1.

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Hamilton Academical 1(3), Airdrieonians 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1(3), Airdrieonians 1. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty saved! Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1(2), Airdrieonians 1. Sam Kelly (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty saved! Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1(1), Airdrieonians 1. Adam Phillips (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty saved! Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Steven Boyd.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 1. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darryl Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Jonathan Page.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Sam Kelly (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Sam Kelly replaces Dougie Imrie.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Cairns replaces Kyle Wilkie.

Attempt missed. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Airdrieonians 0. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mickel Miller.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Booking

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Booking

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

