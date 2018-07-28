Scottish League Cup - Group H
St Mirren6Dumbarton0

St Mirren v Dumbarton

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 2McGinn
  • 15Baird
  • 24Kpekawa
  • 3Coulson
  • 7MagennisSubstituted forKellermanat 62'minutes
  • 22WillockSubstituted forFlynnat 56'minutes
  • 4McGinn
  • 10Smith
  • 18MullenSubstituted forKingat 71'minutes
  • 19Stewart

Substitutes

  • 5Heaton
  • 8Flynn
  • 17Kellerman
  • 20Cooke
  • 23King
  • 25Rogers
  • 39Erhahon

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 5PerrySubstituted forLittleat 18'minutes
  • 4Dowie
  • 55BarrBooked at 40mins
  • 3DyerBooked at 31mins
  • 15Paton
  • 6CarswellBooked at 58minsSubstituted forRussellat 75'minutes
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Barr
  • 33LoySubstituted forGallagherat 68'minutes
  • 10Forbes

Substitutes

  • 2Ballantyne
  • 7Little
  • 9Gallagher
  • 14Russell
  • 17McGowan
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,610

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home23
Away2
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 6, Dumbarton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 6, Dumbarton 0.

Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

Andy Little (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Attempt missed. Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jeff King (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 6, Dumbarton 0. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Stewart.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Iain Russell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 5, Dumbarton 0. Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Jeff King (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Hand ball by Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren).

Cole Kpekawa (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).

Hand ball by Andy Little (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Iain Russell replaces Stuart Carswell.

Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).

(Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Jeff King replaces Daniel Mullen.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Rory Loy.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Jim Kellerman replaces Kyle Magennis.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Matty Willock.

Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
