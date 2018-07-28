Match ends, St. Mirren 6, Dumbarton 0.
St Mirren v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 2McGinn
- 15Baird
- 24Kpekawa
- 3Coulson
- 7MagennisSubstituted forKellermanat 62'minutes
- 22WillockSubstituted forFlynnat 56'minutes
- 4McGinn
- 10Smith
- 18MullenSubstituted forKingat 71'minutes
- 19Stewart
Substitutes
- 5Heaton
- 8Flynn
- 17Kellerman
- 20Cooke
- 23King
- 25Rogers
- 39Erhahon
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 5PerrySubstituted forLittleat 18'minutes
- 4Dowie
- 55BarrBooked at 40mins
- 3DyerBooked at 31mins
- 15Paton
- 6CarswellBooked at 58minsSubstituted forRussellat 75'minutes
- 8Hutton
- 11Barr
- 33LoySubstituted forGallagherat 68'minutes
- 10Forbes
Substitutes
- 2Ballantyne
- 7Little
- 9Gallagher
- 14Russell
- 17McGowan
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,610
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 6, Dumbarton 0.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Andy Little (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Attempt missed. Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jeff King (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 6, Dumbarton 0. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Stewart.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Iain Russell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 5, Dumbarton 0. Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Jeff King (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Hand ball by Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren).
Cole Kpekawa (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).
Hand ball by Andy Little (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Iain Russell replaces Stuart Carswell.
Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).
(Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jim Kellerman (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jeff King replaces Daniel Mullen.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Rory Loy.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jim Kellerman replaces Kyle Magennis.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Matty Willock.
Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.