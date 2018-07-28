Scottish League Cup - Group H
Kilmarnock2Queen's Park0

Kilmarnock v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 16Boyd
  • 3Taylor
  • 29BurkeSubstituted forThomasat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 12NdjoliSubstituted forJonesat 69'minutes
  • 25BrophySubstituted forErwinat 69'minutes
  • 9Boyd

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 11Jones
  • 13Mackay
  • 14Higgins
  • 18Waters
  • 19Erwin
  • 23Thomas

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6GibsonBooked at 83mins
  • 3Summers
  • 7Roberts
  • 8Kindlan
  • 4McKernon
  • 11MortimerBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMcGroryat 73'minutes
  • 9OsadolorSubstituted forSharpeat 82'minutes
  • 10PetersSubstituted forMartinat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14McGrory
  • 15Foy
  • 16Sharpe
  • 17Nimmo
  • 18Kindlan
  • 20Dunlop
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
2,835

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home19
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Queen's Park 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Queen's Park 0.

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Queen's Park 0. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Kilmarnock. Kris Boyd draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Dom Thomas replaces Chris Burke.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).

Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Brendan Sharpe replaces Smart Osadolor.

Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Martin (Queen's Park).

Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).

Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Calvin McGrory replaces William Mortimer.

Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Dean Kindlan.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by James Grant.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Dean Kindlan.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Adam Martin replaces Josh Peters.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Eamonn Brophy.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jordan Jones replaces Mikael Ndjoli.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by William Mortimer.

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Queen's Park 0. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikael Ndjoli.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired