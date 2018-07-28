Kilmarnock v Queen's Park

Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Queen's Park 0.
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 16Boyd
- 3Taylor
- 29BurkeSubstituted forThomasat 90+1'minutes
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 12NdjoliSubstituted forJonesat 69'minutes
- 25BrophySubstituted forErwinat 69'minutes
- 9Boyd
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 11Jones
- 13Mackay
- 14Higgins
- 18Waters
- 19Erwin
- 23Thomas
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlan
- 6GibsonBooked at 83mins
- 3Summers
- 7Roberts
- 8Kindlan
- 4McKernon
- 11MortimerBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMcGroryat 73'minutes
- 9OsadolorSubstituted forSharpeat 82'minutes
- 10PetersSubstituted forMartinat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14McGrory
- 15Foy
- 16Sharpe
- 17Nimmo
- 18Kindlan
- 20Dunlop
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 2,835
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Queen's Park 0.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Queen's Park 0. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Kilmarnock. Kris Boyd draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Dom Thomas replaces Chris Burke.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Brendan Sharpe replaces Smart Osadolor.
Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Martin (Queen's Park).
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Calvin McGrory replaces William Mortimer.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Dean Kindlan.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by James Grant.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Dean Kindlan.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Adam Martin replaces Josh Peters.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jordan Jones replaces Mikael Ndjoli.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by William Mortimer.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Queen's Park 0. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikael Ndjoli.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).