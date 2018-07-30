Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham sign Serbia striker from Newcastle

Fulham have signed Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for an undisclosed fee from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 17 games on loan at Fulham last season as the Cottagers secured a return to the top flight via the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 for £14.5m, has signed a five-year deal until 2023.

"I'm happy to the moon and back," he said.

"I'm very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I have love for the fans. They're amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.

"This is a big club and last year we made history. We did big things and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far."

