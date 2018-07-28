Liam McAlinden: Cheltenham Town sign former Exeter City striker on two-year deal

From the section

Liam McAlinden netted twice for Exeter City in League Two last season

League Two club Cheltenham Town have signed striker Liam McAlinden on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old was released by Exeter City in June after two seasons at St James' Park.

The former Wolves academy graduate scored four times in 36 appearances for the Grecians last season.

"Liam has a very good all-round game and is a left footer, which gives us more balance to our play," Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson said.

